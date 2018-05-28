Tejeda went 4-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI and four runs scored for High-A Down East on Sunday.

Tejeda, who homered for the second straight game, has hit in four straight, going 10-for-16 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI. The 20-year-old shortstop has hit eight homers over 48 games for the Wood Ducks, matching the total hit last year in 115 games, and leads the Carolina League with 41 RBI. Tejeda still has some issues with contact, but is hinting at a power-hitting middle infielder with double-digit steals potential.