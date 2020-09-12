Tejeda is not in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Oakland.
Tejeda has been given a nearly everyday role for the Rangers over the past week, and he's responded quite well, hitting .290/.313/.581 with three steals in 32 plate appearances. Elvis Andrus will be the shortstop for Saturday's first game, but Tejeda could return to the position for the nightcap.
