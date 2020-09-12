Tejeda remains out of the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Oakland due to illness, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The illness explains why Tejeda is out of the lineup for both halves of the doubleheader. It's seemingly not a COVID-19-related illness, as he hasn't been placed on the injured list and the games have been able to go forward. Isiah Kiner-Falefa slides to shortstop for the nightcap, with Sherten Apostel making his big-league debut at third base.