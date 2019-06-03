Rangers' Anderson Tejeda: Out with shoulder discomfort
Tejeda was placed on High-A Down East's 7-day injured list Friday with left shoulder discomfort and is expected to be sidelined for at least a couple of weeks, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Fortunately for Tejada, the injury is to his non-throwing shoulder, perhaps sparing him of a more extended absence. In any event, it's a less-than-ideal setback for the 21-year-old, who had already been struggling at the plate during his repeat season in the Carolina League. After posting a .770 OPS with Down East in 2018, Tejada has seen that mark slip to .701 this season while noticing a nearly five-point uptick in his strikeout rate (32 percent).
