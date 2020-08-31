Tejeda was recalled by the Rangers on Monday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Tejeda got into the first three games of his big-league career in early August, going 2-for-7 with a homer and a steal. At-bats could be available in the Rangers' infield, with Rougned Odor landing on the injured list with an eye infection.
