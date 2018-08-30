Tejeda went 4-for-5 with a home run, stolen base, four runs and three RBI in High-A Down East's 10-9 loss to Carolina on Wednesday.

Tejeda squared up on the ball well Wednesday, lacing three singles up the middle and driving a fourth-inning offering over the right-center fence for his 19th home run of the season. The 20-year-old has a lot of swing and miss in his game (27.1 percent strikeout rate), but offers above-average power from the left side for a middle-infield prospect. Though he's seen most of his action at shortstop this season, Tejeda isn't regarded as a polished defender and may wind up at second base or center field in the long run.