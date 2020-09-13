Tejeda (illness) is starting at shortstop and batting sixth Sunday against the A's.

With Elvis Andrus landing on the injured list Saturday with a back strain, Tejeda could be the Rangers' everyday shortstop for the remainder of the season. He has showcased his lack of upper-level experience by hitting .194 in 103 at-bats, but his 13.5 percent strikeout rate and 7.2 percent walk rate have been better than expected. Tejeda has also showcased his power and speed by hitting three home runs and stealing three bases.