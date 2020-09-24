site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-anderson-tejeda-scratched-with-skin-infection | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Anderson Tejeda: Scratched with skin infection
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Tejeda was scratched from Thursday's lineup with a skin infection under his right arm.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa will move to shortstop while Sherten Apostel enters the lineup at third base. It's unclear how long this infection will keep Tejeda sidelined.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read