Rangers' Anderson Tejeda: Singles in first spring AB
Tejada (shoulder) singled in his only at-bat Friday in a spring game against the Royals.
Anderson, who missed the final three months of the 2019 season at High-A Down East with a left shoulder subluxation, is at full strength, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
