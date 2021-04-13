site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-anderson-tejeda-sits-amid-strikeout-spree | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Anderson Tejeda: Sits amid strikeout spree
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Tejeda is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Rays.
He is 1-for-13 with eight strikeout in his first four games since getting promoted from the alternate site. Charlie Culberson will start at third base and hit ninth against lefty Ryan Yarbrough.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read