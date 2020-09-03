Tejeda started at second base and went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Astros.

This was Tejeda's first appearance since being called up over the weekend. It will be interesting to see how the Rangers deploy him over the final month. The team will be evaluating its younger talent, and there is room for evaluation at second base with Rougned Odor (eye) on the injured list. Nick Solak is also in the mix at second base while Tejeda could slide in at shortstop in place of the veteran Elvis Andrus.