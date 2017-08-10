Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Could make start over weekend
Cashner (neck) has shown improvement since being scratched from his previously scheduled start for Tuesday and could rejoin the Rangers' rotation during the club's weekend series with the Astros, the Associated Press reports.
With only five games on the schedule this week, the Rangers were able to simply move A.J. Griffin and Martin Perez up one day in the schedule to start Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, but the team will need to alter its rotation if Cashner isn't able to return by Saturday. If Cashner requires a trip to the disabled list, the Rangers could activate Tyson Ross (finger) from the DL earlier than expected in a corresponding move to cover for Cashner's absence. The Rangers should issue an update on Cashner's availability for the weekend when the team reconvenes Friday morning.
