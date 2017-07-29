Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Cruises to win Friday
Cashner (6-8) allowed only one run on five hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out four in Friday's 8-2 win over the Orioles.
He threw 64 of 102 pitches for strikes and quickly settled into cruise control after the Rangers backed him with two runs in the bottom of the first inning and three more in the third. Cashner has now delivered four straight quality starts in July, but his 15:10 K:BB in 26.2 innings over that stretch speaks to his limited fantasy ceiling at this stage of his career. He'll next take the mound Wednesday at home against the Mariners.
