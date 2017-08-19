Play

Cashner gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks over 5.2 innings while striking out two in a no-decision against the White Sox on Friday.

The right-hander's streak of six straight quality starts got snapped when he couldn't escape the sixth inning, loading the bases with two outs on a walk, a single and a hit batter before Tony Barnette relieved him and ended the threat. Cashner's lack of dominance and career-low 4.6 K/9 make his 3.31 ERA look very shaky next to his 4.62 FIP, but he'll take his new pitch-to-contact ways into his next start Wednesday on the road against the Angels.

