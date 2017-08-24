Cashner allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk in six innings while striking out two in a no-decision against the Angels on Wednesday.

Cashner failed to turn in a quality start for the second straight contest after notching six consecutive quality starts dating back to the beginning of July. While he still owns a respectable 3.44 ERA across 125.2 innings, his lowly 63:49 K:BB severely limits his fantasy value. He'll have his hands full against the Astros in his next scheduled start Tuesday.