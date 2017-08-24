Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Earns another no-decision Wednesday
Cashner allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk in six innings while striking out two in a no-decision against the Angels on Wednesday.
Cashner failed to turn in a quality start for the second straight contest after notching six consecutive quality starts dating back to the beginning of July. While he still owns a respectable 3.44 ERA across 125.2 innings, his lowly 63:49 K:BB severely limits his fantasy value. He'll have his hands full against the Astros in his next scheduled start Tuesday.
More News
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Doesn't factor into decision Friday•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Edged by Astros•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Toes rubber Sunday•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Could make start over weekend•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Scratched with stiff neck•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Fires another quality start Wednesday•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...