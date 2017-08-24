Play

Cashner allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk in six innings while striking out two in a no-decision against the Angels on Wednesday.

Cashner failed to turn in a quality start for the second straight contest after notching six consecutive quality starts dating back to the beginning of July. While he still owns a respectable 3.44 ERA across 125.2 innings, his lowly 63:49 K:BB severely limits his fantasy value. He'll have his hands full against the Astros in his next scheduled start Tuesday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast