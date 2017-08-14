Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Edged by Astros
Cashner (7-9) gave up two earned runs on six hits in a 2-1 loss to the Astros on Sunday. He walked one and struck out four.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the 30-year-old, whose 3.32 ERA this year is a noticeable improvement over his career mark of 3.82. However, Cashner doesn't miss many bats with just 59 strikeouts (and 44 walks) in 114 innings, which prevents him from gaining momentum in terms of fantasy value. His next start is projected for Friday at home against the White Sox.
