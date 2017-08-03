Cashner (7-8) allowed one run on six hits while striking out four through six innings in Wednesday's win over the Mariners.

Cashner allowed a run in the first inning before buckling down and tossing five straight scoreless frames. The 30-year-old has found his form recently; he has put together five straight quality starts, a stretch over which he owns a 2.20 ERA through 32.2 innings. His ERA on the season now sits at a respectable 3.36, though his 55 strikeouts in 107 innings is a very underwhelming clip. He'll look to keep things rolling in his next scheduled start against the Mets on Tuesday.

