Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Fires another quality start Wednesday
Cashner (7-8) allowed one run on six hits while striking out four through six innings in Wednesday's win over the Mariners.
Cashner allowed a run in the first inning before buckling down and tossing five straight scoreless frames. The 30-year-old has found his form recently; he has put together five straight quality starts, a stretch over which he owns a 2.20 ERA through 32.2 innings. His ERA on the season now sits at a respectable 3.36, though his 55 strikeouts in 107 innings is a very underwhelming clip. He'll look to keep things rolling in his next scheduled start against the Mets on Tuesday.
