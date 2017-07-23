Cashner (5-8) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four across six innings to earn the victory Saturday against the Rays.

Cashner gave up all three runs in the third inning, but settled down while the Rangers were able to overcome a 3-0 deficit, leading to his fifth victory of the season. He's now fired three consecutive quality starts, and he's been a solid fantasy asset with a 3.64 ERA. He'll make his next start Friday against the Orioles.