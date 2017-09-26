Cashner (10-11) was roughed up for eight runs (but just one earned) on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts over 3.2 innings and took the loss Monday to the Astros.

Cashner wasn't helped by his defense, but he pitched poorly despite the two errors. He managed just nine first pitch strikes to 22 hitters and mustered just five swinging strikes in 82 pitches. Cashner has failed to finish the fifth inning in two of his past three starts after throwing at least six innings for four straight outings.