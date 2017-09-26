Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Gives up eight runs (one earned) in short start
Cashner (10-11) was roughed up for eight runs (but just one earned) on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts over 3.2 innings and took the loss Monday to the Astros.
Cashner wasn't helped by his defense, but he pitched poorly despite the two errors. He managed just nine first pitch strikes to 22 hitters and mustered just five swinging strikes in 82 pitches. Cashner has failed to finish the fifth inning in two of his past three starts after throwing at least six innings for four straight outings.
More News
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Picks up win Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Takes loss Thursday•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Another strong showing in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Picks up ninth win over Braves•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Goes eight to topple Astros•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Doesn't factor into decision Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...