Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Not expected to receive qualifying offer
Cashner will not receive a $17.4M qualifying offer from the Rangers, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
Cashner had a solid season for the Rangers, finishing with a 11-11 record and a 3.40 ERA over 166.2 innings, although he did have a low K/9 in 2017, sitting at 4.64. Cashner's injury history is likely another reason that the Rangers decided not to make him a qualifying offer -- it's unclear at this point where the 31-year-old right-hander will end up for the 2018 season.
