Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Picks up win Wednesday
Cashner (10-10) gave up three runs on six hits and three walks over six innings Wednesday while striking out two to earn the win in an 8-6 victory over the Mariners.
A seven-run fourth inning by the Rangers gave Cashner all the offense he would need on the night, although his bullpen made things interesting after he exited the game. It's the righty's fourth quality start in his last five outings, and his 3.45 ERA over that stretch has helped fuel Texas' improbable climb back into the AL wild-card race. Cashner will next take the mound Monday at home against the Astros, whom he held to one run over eight innings in his best start of the season back on Aug. 30.
