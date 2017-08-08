Cashner has been scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Mets with a stiff neck, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Rangers will simply move A.J. Griffin up a day to fill in for Cashner, though Wednesday's starting pitcher remains unannounced at this point. It's unclear if the issue will force the 30-year-old to miss more than one turn in the rotation, though more should be known once he is further evaluated.