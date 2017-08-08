Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Scratched with stiff neck
Cashner has been scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Mets with a stiff neck, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The Rangers will simply move A.J. Griffin up a day to fill in for Cashner, though Wednesday's starting pitcher remains unannounced at this point. It's unclear if the issue will force the 30-year-old to miss more than one turn in the rotation, though more should be known once he is further evaluated.
More News
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Fires another quality start Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Cruises to win Friday•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Fires quality start Saturday•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Loses despite quality start Monday•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Stifles Red Sox on Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Will start Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...