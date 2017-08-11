Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Toes rubber Sunday
Cashner (neck) will take the hill against the Astros on Sunday, MLB.com's TR Sullivan reports.
Cashner was scratched from Tuesday's start due to a stiff neck, but appears ready to go for this weekend's outing after showing improvement over the course of the week. The right-hander has been pitching incredibly well as of late, providing five straight quality starts including a dandy against the Mariners during his last time out.
