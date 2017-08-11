Play

Cashner (neck) will take the hill against the Astros on Sunday, MLB.com's TR Sullivan reports.

Cashner was scratched from Tuesday's start due to a stiff neck, but appears ready to go for this weekend's outing after showing improvement over the course of the week. The right-hander has been pitching incredibly well as of late, providing five straight quality starts including a dandy against the Mariners during his last time out.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast