Heaney allowed four runs on five hits and three walks over five innings in Friday's loss to the Dodgers. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Most of the damage against Heaney came during the Dodgers' three-run third inning. He's given up at least four runs in three of his last five outings but combined for 10.1 shutout frames in the other two during that span. His season ERA rose to 4.58 with a 100:40 K:BB through 96.1 frames. Heaney's next outing is lined up to be in Houston next week.