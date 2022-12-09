Heaney's signing of a two-year, $25 million contract with the Rangers was formally announced by the team Friday.

Heaney reportedly turned down more money from other clubs in order to sign with Texas, which is close to his native Oklahoma. With the help of a new slider, the left-hander tallied a 3.10 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 110:19 K:BB ratio over 72.2 innings for the Dodgers in 2022. Heaney will remain a major health risk in 2023 but should be useful in fantasy leagues when on the mound.