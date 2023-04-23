Heaney (2-1) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings against the Athletics. He struck out four.

Heaney has allowed just two earned runs over his last 16 innings pitched, after giving up 7 across 2.2 innings on April 4th against Baltimore. The southpaw has been nearly unstoppable since that game, as he also tied the AL record with nine straight strikeouts against Kansas City on April 10th. The 31-year-old is tentatively slated to face the Yankees at home in his next start.