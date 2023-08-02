Heaney (8-6) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two hits without walking a batter over six scoreless innings against the White Sox. He struck out 11.

Heaney needed just 80 pitches to complete six shutout innings. He came out to start the seventh frame, but was pulled after allowing a lead-off single to Yoan Moncada. The 32-year-old lefty was unable to complete six innings in any of his previous 10 outings, posting a 5.63 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 48:22 K:BB across 46.1 innings during that span. Heaney currently lines up to face the Marlins next.