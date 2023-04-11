Heaney (1-1) earned the win against Kansas City on Monday, allowing an unearned run on two hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters over five innings.

Heaney's outing didn't start off well, as three of the first four batters reached base against him, though one was by way of an error that resulted in an unearned run. Things got significantly better for the left-handed hurler from there, as each of the nine batters he faced following the error went down on strikes. The run of consecutive punchouts tied an American League record and was one behind Tom Seaver's MLB record set in 1970. Heaney finished the outing with a massive 19 swinging strikes and 10 total punchouts in earning his first victory as a Ranger. He's always had big strikeout potential, highlighted by a career-best 13.6 K/9 with the Dodgers last season. However, with a career ERA of 4.60 and after allowing seven runs on 2.2 innings in his season debut, it's hard to count on consistency from Heaney on a game-to-game basis.