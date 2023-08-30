Heaney came away with a no-decision Tuesday in the Rangers' 2-1 win over the Mets, allowing five hits and a walk over 5.1 scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

The veteran lefty held the opposition off the board for the third time in six August starts, wrapping up the month with a 2.39 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 31:7 K:BB through 26.1 innings, but Heaney's had to settle for a no-decision in four straight outings and has only one quality start during that stretch, as manager Bruce Bochy is reluctant to let the oft-injured 32-year-old work more than about 80 pitches. While that usage puts a cap on his fantasy value, Heaney's still on an impressive roll heading into his next trip to the mound, which is likely to come at home early next week against the Astros.