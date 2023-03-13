Heaney allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five over 2.2 innings in Sunday's spring start against the Mariners.

Heaney worked around a pair of hits in two scoreless innings before Seattle got to him in the third. He was pulled with two outs in the inning but came back out to start the fourth, giving him another chance to move from the bench to the mound. After hitting the first batter in the fourth, his day was done. He made working on his changeup a priority in his third Cactus League start, per Kevin Sherrington of the Dallas Morning News. Heaney will get another three appearances in preparation for the regular season. The left-hander has allowed four runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out 11 over 7.1 spring innings.