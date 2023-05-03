Heaney allowed six runs on four hits and four walks over 4.2 innings during Wednesday's 12-7 loss to the Rangers. He struck out five and didn't factor in the decision.

The 31-year-old struggled with his command and threw just 49 of 92 pitches for strikes, resulting in a season-high four walks. The left-hander was also victimized three times by the long ball, with Christian Walker going deep twice. Heaney entered Wednesday having given up only five earned runs in his previous four outings, and he'll attempt to get back to that form early next week in Seattle.