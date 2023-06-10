Heaney (4-4) took the loss Friday, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks over five innings in a 8-3 loss against the Rays. He struck out five.

Heaney completed at least five innings for the ninth time this season but suffered his fourth loss, as the Rangers couldn't keep pace with Tampa Bay's offense. The left-hander's 4.14 ERA is marred by a pair of horrendous outings, so if you take those out of the equation, Heaney has a 2.59 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 58:21 K:BB across his other 10 starts (55.2 innings). It's been mixed results to start his first season with Texas, but the veteran Heaney will look to get back on track during his next outing, which is tentatively scheduled during a four-game set versus the Angels.