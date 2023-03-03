Heaney allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two over 1.2 innings in Wednesday's spring game against the Dodgers.

Heaney, making his spring and team debut after signing with the Rangers in the offseason, found himself in 2-0 hole against leadoff batter Mookie Betts, who drilled a middle-middle fastball over the fence in left field. "I don't want to start my first game of Spring Training going 3-0 on a guy or nibbling," Heaney told Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. "So I was like, 'I'm just gonna kind of throw it at him down the middle.' And he hit it out." The other run against him was a solo home run by Jason Heyward. Both the left-hander and Rangers manager Bruce Bochy looked beyond the results and understood early spring outings are for getting work in and staying healthy. Bochy noted Heaney threw his off-speed pitches well.