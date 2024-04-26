Heaney (0-3) took the loss Thursday, allowing four runs on five hits and no walks over six innings against the Mariners. He struck out seven.

Although Heaney only gave up five hits, three went for extra bases, including two-run home runs to Luis Urias and Ty France. Heaney's now surrendered multiple long balls in back-to-back starts. While Thursday's start marked Heaney's first time pitching into the sixth, he's allowed multiple runs in all but one outing this year. He's tentatively scheduled for a matchup with the Nationals on Wednesday.