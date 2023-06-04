Heaney did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and four walks over three innings in a 16-6 victory over the Mariners. He struck out five.

Heaney tied his season high with four walks and completed his fewest innings since the season opener, when he allowed seven runs over 2.2 innings. Since his horrendous season debut, the left-hander has been really sharp, posting a 3.09 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 58:23 K:BB over his last 10 appearances (55.1 innings). Heaney will look to get back on track during his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for the opener of a three-game set in Tampa Bay.