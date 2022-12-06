Heaney signed a two-year, $25 million deal with the Rangers on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Heaney posted a 3.10 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with the Dodgers in 2022 -- career-bests in both categories. Now that he will play his home games in Globe Life Park rather than the pitcher-friendly Dodger Stadium, there's a chance both of those numbers will take a dip in 2023. That being said, if Heaney can maintain anything close to the 13.62 K/9 he recorded last season, there is still plenty of upside to be found with the 31-year-old lefty.
