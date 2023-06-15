Heaney did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing a run on five hits and four walks over 3.2 innings against the Angels. He struck out five.

Heaney's final line certainly could've been uglier, as he managed to hold the Angels to just one run despite needing 95 pitches to get through 3.2 innings. Heaney's been scuffling a bit of late, with a 5.40 ERA over his last three outings. Overall, the left-hander is 4-4 with a 4.05 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 70:31 K:BB through 13 starts (66.2 innings) this season. Heaney currently lines up to face the White Sox on the road in his next outing.