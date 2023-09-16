Heaney allowed six runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three over two relief innings in Friday's 12-3 loss to Cleveland.

Heaney was needed in relief as starter Jon Gray lasted just 3.2 innings. It was his second long-relief appearance in as many outings, both after short outings by Gray. The 55 pitches Heaney threw Friday removes him from consideration to start Sunday, which is listed as TBD following Max Scherzer's shoulder injury. The Rangers will need a fifth starter at least one more time beyond Sunday, so Heaney could be used as a traditional starter over the coming two weeks.