Heaney (1-6) earned the win in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Diamondbacks, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out one over 2.1 scoreless innings of relief.

Heaney essentially piggybacked Nathan Eovaldi, who was returning from a four-week absence with a groin strain. Heaney's last two starts have both been under four innings, so it's possible the Rangers are preparing him for a bullpen role once their rotation is healthier. In the short term, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports that Heaney could be deployed as a long reliever again later in the week due to the schedule giving the Rangers two off days this week. Texas hasn't released its projected starters for this weekend's series at Miami, so it's unclear when Heaney may pitch or start again.