Heaney (10-6) earned the win Sunday, pitching 3.2 scoreless innings while allowing four hits and a walk and striking out six against the Athletics.

Starter Jon Gray was pulled during a difficult third inning, but Heaney was able to step up in his first relief appearance of the season. Prior to Sunday's outing, Heaney was already confirmed to not be starting during the upcoming four-game series against the Blue Jays, which starts Monday. It's unclear if the Rangers have permanently bumped him from the rotation or if he will be part of a six-man group going forward. Heaney has pitched to a 4.10 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 141:55 K:BB over 136 innings across 28 appearances this season. If he makes his next start on schedule, he'd be lined up for a road outing in Cleveland.