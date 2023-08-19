Heaney did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk over 3.2 innings against the Brewers. He struck out three.

The veteran lefty allowed all three of his runs in the third inning on three doubles and a single, then was pulled with two outs and one man on in the fourth after 84 pitches. Heaney maintains a decent 4.27 ERA with nine wins and 122 strikeouts in 118 innings on the season for the first-place Rangers. However, in his last two starts he's allowed 13 baserunners and four runs over just five innings. Manager Bruce Bochy noted Heaney was under the weather and did not throw a bullpen prior to his previous start against San Francisco, per Kennedi Landri of MLB.com, but there were no such concerns Friday. The manager chalked up the short outing to poor command. Heaney will look to regain his form next week in Minnesota.