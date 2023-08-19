Heaney did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk over 3.2 innings against the Brewers. He struck out three.

Heaney allowed all three runs in the third on three doubles and a single, then was pulled with two outs and one man on in the fourth after 84 pitches when manager Bruce Bochy decided to play the matchup and bring in righty Chris Stratton to face William Contreras. Heaney maintains a decent 4.27 ERA with nine wins and 122 strikeouts in 118 innings on the season for the first place Rangers. However, in his last two starts he's allowed 13 baserunners and four runs over just five innings. He'll look to regain his form next week in Minnesota during a four-game series against the Twins.