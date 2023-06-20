Heaney (5-4) yielded two runs on five hits over 5.2 innings Monday, striking out six and earning a win against the White Sox.

Heaney worked five shutout innings before serving up back-to-back solo homers to Andrew Vaughn and Luis Robert in the sixth. Heaney had allowed just two homers over his previous six starts but still managed to pick up his first victory since May 27. He's given up three or fewer earned runs in eight straight appearances, dropping his season ERA from 5.52 to 3.98 in the process. Heaney will carry a 76:31 K:BB into his next start, which is currently projected to be a road matchup with the Yankees this weekend.