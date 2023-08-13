Heaney allowed a run on three hits and two walks while striking out one over 1.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Saturday.

Per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, manager Bruce Bochy explained after the game that Heaney was under the weather and missed his bullpen session during the week. Bochy added Heaney was on a short leash, and he quickly worked into a jam in the second inning before Grant Anderson was brought in to relieve him. This was Heaney's shortest outing since his season debut, though the extenuating circumstances shouldn't be an issue going forward. The southpaw is at a 4.17 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 119:47 K:BB through 114.1 innings over 23 starts. He's projected for a home start versus the Brewers next week.