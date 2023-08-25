Heaney allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five batters over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against Minnesota on Thursday.

Heaney entered the contest having given up just two homers over his past seven outings covering 32 innings, but he had trouble keeping the ball in the park against the Twins. The three long balls he allowed tied a season-high mark, though the impact was softened by the fact that all three were solo shots. Still, Heaney failed to take advantage of his team's generous early run support, as he was pulled after just 4.1 frames. The left-hander emerged from the All-Star break on a roll with four wins and a 2.33 ERA over 27 innings across his first five starts, but he's gone less than five frames in each of his past three outings and has allowed seven runs over 9.1 innings during that span.