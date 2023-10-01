Heaney didn't factor into the decision Saturday as the Rangers won 6-1 over the Mariners, allowing five hits and a walk over 4.1 scoreless innings. He struck out two.

While the southpaw didn't record the win, he was a key part of Texas' playoff-clinching victory. Heaney tossed 85 pitches (51 strikes) in his first start since Sept. 4, and he extended his streak of appearances without giving up an earned run to five. The Rangers still need a win Sunday, or an Astros loss, to lock up the AL West crown and a first-round bye in the playoffs, but if they wind up with a wild-card spot, Heaney could play a big role in that series too with Jon Gray (forearm) and Max Scherzer (shoulder) both currently on the IL. On the season, Heaney has a 4.15 ERA and 151:60 K:BB through 147.1 innings.