Heaney (3-3) allowed an unearned run on six hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings to earn the win Sunday over the Rockies.

Heaney limited an opponent to one run or less for the fourth time in nine outings this season. He allowed the Rockies to get on the board with a fielder's choice in the sixth inning. Heaney had a 5.52 ERA through his first six starts, but it's down to 4.13 with a 1.21 WHIP and 52:20 K:BB across 48 innings over nine starts this season. He's lined up for a tough road matchup in Baltimore for his next outing.