Heaney allowed three hits and a walk while striking out eight over five scoreless innings, taking a no-decision in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Astros.

Heaney did his part to start the game, but the Rangers' bullpen was shaky over the final four frames. The veteran southpaw pitched to a 5.87 ERA over five starts in June following a strong end to May, so it was an encouraging first outing in July. Heaney has a 4.12 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 89:35 K:BB through 83 innings across 16 starts this season. He's projected to face the Nationals on the road in his next start.