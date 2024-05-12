Heaney allowed two runs on eight hits and struck out eight without walking a batter over five-plus innings, taking a no-decision Saturday versus the Rockies.

Heaney gave up a solo home run to Hunter Goodman in the third inning, and a second run was tacked onto his line when Jose Leclerc balked in a run in the sixth. This was another solid start for Heaney -- the eight strikeouts were a season high, and he issued zero walks for the fourth start in a row. He's at a 4.39 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 39:9 K:BB through 41 innings across eight starts this season, but he remains in search of his first win. Heaney is projected to make his next start at home in a favorable matchup with the Angels.